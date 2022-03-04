‘Dead Body Takes Up More Space’: BJP MLA on Student Killed in Ukraine, Gets Flak
The remark over the inconvenience of transporting Naveen's body to India has been called out for insensitivity.
As the kin of deceased medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar await his mortal remains to be airlifted from Ukraine to Karnataka, an insensitive comment by a BJP MLA over the inconvenience of transporting a dead body has elicited public condemnation.
Hubli-Dhardwad MLA Arvind Bellad said that transporting a dead body is "challenging" as it "will consume more space on the flight".
"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space."BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, as quoted by NDTV
He added that the government is making all efforts to bring back Naveen's body.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, had lost his life in a bomb attack that targeted the Governor's House in Kharkiv on 1 March. He was a fourth-year student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University.
The father of the deceased student, who has spoken on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has requested the Indian government to bring back Naveen's mortal remains.
'Absolutely Insensitive': Cong, Others Slam BJP MLA's Remark
Bellad's statement has elicited widespread condemnation.
"Drunk with arrogance, power has gone into the head of heartless BJP leaders, particularly from Karnataka. Prahlad Joshi calls children in #Ukraine as those “who failed NEET”. Arvind Bellad has lost his balance. Insensitivity & Cruelty is now BJP’s DNA!" Punjab Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
"It is absolutely insensitive for the legislator to say this. It has become habitual for BJP MPs and MLAs to make such insensitive remarks,” Congress leader Priyank Kharge was quoting as saying by The Hindustan Times.
"Does BJP condone this heartless comment! This man must be sacked immediately for his shameless statement!" INC spokesperson Shama Mohamed stated on Twitter.
"This statement by MLA Arvind Bellad is extremely deplorable. The failure of Naveen is the failure of your government. This is to say that disrespectful and irresponsible speech is a sign of your mood and concern for people," former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr G Parameshwara, said in a tweet in Kannada.
