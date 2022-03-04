‘Dead Body Takes Up More Space’: BJP MLA on Student Killed in Ukraine, Gets Flak

As the kin of deceased medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar await his mortal remains to be airlifted from Ukraine to Karnataka, an insensitive comment by a BJP MLA over the inconvenience of transporting a dead body has elicited public condemnation.

Hubli-Dhardwad MLA Arvind Bellad said that transporting a dead body is "challenging" as it "will consume more space on the flight".