Boat Capsizes in Maharashtra: 3 Dead, 8 Missing
So far, three bodies have been recovered from the river, including that of a minor girl.
A boat capsized in Varada river in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, 14 September, leaving 11 feared drowned, police was quoted by news agency PTI.
So far, three bodies have been recovered from the river, including that of a minor girl, by the police and district disaster management authority, an official said.
The official added that a boat carrying 11 people from three families capsized around 10.30 am at Hatrana village, under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station.
The boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants, the official asserted, adding that the victims were going in the boat after performing a ritual on the banks of the river.
Amravati (rural) superintendent of police Hari Balaji said, “The boat had a carrying capacity of just 4 or 5 people but 13 people, including the boatman, were riding it, which may have caused the boat to capsize”, Indian Express reported.
The boatman also died in the mishap, according to Balaji. Meanwhile, the search for others is underway.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.