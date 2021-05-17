Bleeding, Clotting Cases Post Covishield Jab Minuscule: AEFI Panel
All 26 cases were seen in those who got Covishield. No cases of blood clotting were seen in those who got Covaxin.
The National Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee in India has finally shared data on bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in the country.
As many as 700 cases of serious and severe adverse reactions were seen in those inoculated since the beginning of vaccination drive in India. Of these, the committee examined 498 serious and severe events and found 26 cases of potential thromboembolism (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and is carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel).
All 26 cases were reported in those who received Covishield. No cases of blood clotting were seen in those who got Covaxin.
India Says Incidents 'Rare': How Do the Numbers Compare Globally?
This follows reports of rare blood clotting seen in parts of Europe in those inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Similar reports also came in from the US following the administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine. Both are viral vector vaccines.
According to the release, more than 23,000 adverse events were reported through the CoWIN platform from 684 of the 753 districts. Of these, only 700 cases, that's 9.3 cases/million doses administered were reported to be of a serious and severe nature. It further examined 498 cases and found 26 cases of the syndrome.
The AEFI Committee says 26 cases amount to a reporting rate of 0.61 cases/ million doses.
In comparison, the UK reported 4 cases/million and Germany has reported 10 events per million doses.
What Are the Warning Signs to Look Out For?
The Health Ministry has issued advisory on symptoms to look out for within 20 days after receiving the Covishield jab and to report preferably to the health facility where vaccine was administered. These include:
- breathlessness
- pain in chest
- pain in limbs/pain on pressing limbs or swelling in limbs (arm or calf)
- multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site
- persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting
- seizures in the absence of previous history of seizures with or without vomiting
- severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of previous history of migraine or chronic headache)
- weakness/paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face)
- persistent vomiting without any obvious reason
- blurred vision or pain in eyes or having double vision
- change in mental status or having confusion or depressed level of consciousness
- any other symptom or health condition which is of concern to the recipient or the family
Why Are the Blood Clots a Concern Globally?
In April, the US regulators paused the rollout of J&J vaccine after six cases of rare blood clots were seen in young women in the age group of 18-48. They eventually lifted the the pause saying the risk of getting severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine was very low.
Denmark has completely stopped giving out AstraZeneca's vaccine, and several other countries in Europe and Canada have added age restrictions for those who can receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, sold as Covishield in India.
Why Are These Incidents Rare?
In an earlier interview with FIT, Dr K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India, said, "These patients had clotting in unusual locations in one of the venous sinuses of the brain and in the large veins draining the intestines and other organs. Venus thrombosis do occur but these are not the usual sites. For example, if someone takes a long flight, it may happen." The WHO calls it Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).
“The second element is that in these patients, it was found that platelet counts were very low. Platelets are cells that are usually circulating in the blood and help increase clotting. Now, instead of bleeding, someone has clotting, that too in the venous side, it is a very unusual occurrence.”Dr K Srinath Reddy
(This story was first published on FIT.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.