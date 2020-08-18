Blackout Across Sri Lanka After Power Failure, Probe Announced

The whole of Sri Lanka was left without power on Monday, 17 August, after a failure at a key electricity facility, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The country’s Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma attributed the blackout to an unspecified "technical issue" at the Kerawalapitiya power complex just outside the capital city of Colombo. Power returned to the country of 21 million people after about seven hours, with some parts of the island still being reconnected.