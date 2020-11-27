BJP Will Go Anywhere To End Corrupt Rule: Nadda Campaigns in Hyd

On Friday evening, BJP national president JP Nadda visited Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls to campaign for the party candidates. Nadda held a road show amid the slight drizzle in the city from Nagole, LB Nagar to Kothapet area in Hyderabad. In the road show, other BJP leaders, along with state BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister for Home, Kishan Reddy and others participated. Thousands of people attended the rally where COVID-19 norms such as maintenance of social distancing and the wearing of masks visibly took a back seat.

Addressing the gathering, J P Nadda said that BJP should come to power in every division, which would help in developing Hyderabad in a 'much better way'.