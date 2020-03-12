‘BJP Unleashing Communal Virus, Inaction Against Hate’: Sibal

Accusing the ruling BJP of unleashing a "communal virus" in India that wreaked havoc, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday, 12 March asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah why registration of FIRs was delayed against perpetrators of hate speeches which he claimed amounted to "a licence to kill".

Initiating a short-duration debate in Rajya Sabha on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi, Sibal alleged that while the national capital was burning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the matter for 70 hours and the police machinery was busy destroying evidences and supporting violence or rioters.