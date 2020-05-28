BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources cited by PTI said on Thursday, 28 May.The 45-year-old spokesperson has been a regular on TV debates, representing the party. In last year's Lok Sabha elections, he had fought from the Puri constituency, but was defeated by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pinaki Misra.Centre ‘Mismanaging’ Trains to Harass Non-BJP States: Jharkhand CMIndia has recorded over 1.58 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far. According to the Health Ministry data, 4,531 people have died, while 67,691 patients have been cured or discharged.(With inputs from PTI. More details awaited.)Cong’s Sanjay Jha Tests COVID-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.