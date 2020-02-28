BJP’s Nadda Avoids Questions Related to Northeast Delhi Violence

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda avoided questions posed by the media in Shimla on Friday, 28 February, related to communal violence in northeast Delhi.

In an informal chat with media at former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh's residence, Holly Lodge, Nadda preferred to keep mum when a journalist queried about his reaction to the violence in Delhi.

Nadda went towards his vehicle without answering the question.

A total of 39 people have died so far while more than 200 have been injured after communal clashes broke out in the northeast part of the national capital on Monday.