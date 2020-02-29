BJP MP to Give 1 Month Salary to Kin of IB Officer Killed in Delhi
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, on Saturday, 29 February, said he would give his one-month salary each to the families of the policeman and Intelligence Bureau employee who were killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.
At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.
"I dedicate my salary of one month each as member of Parliament to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty, in the unfortunate violence in Delhi," Verma, who represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha, tweeted.
In the Assembly election, Verma courted controversy over his "terrorist" statement against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which he was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)