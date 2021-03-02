BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan Passes Away, Had Tested COVID +Ve

He further said, "Nandu Bhaiya's departure is a personal loss to me. Nandu Bhaiya gave his best contribution as the BJP's state unit president. His body will reach his native village today. Tomorrow we will all bid him a final farewell. I pay my respects by touching his feet."

BJP leader Vishnu Datt Sharma also paid tribute to the deceased BJP leader, saying, "I am shocked at the sad demise of Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan Ji who was a senior BJP leader and a well-known MP from Khandwa. As the President of BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit, he played a significant role in expanding the organisation and inspiring the party workers. Nandu Bhaiya was a six-time MP, twice served as BJP state president, and was a two-time MLA, and three-time Municipality chief. He was not only well known as a leader in Khandwa but was popular in Madhya Pradesh. His simplicity, clarity, and gentle behaviour made his personality different from others."