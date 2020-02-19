BJP MLA Among 7 Booked for Raping Woman in UP’s Bhadohi

“The woman, whose husband died in 2007, met Tripathi's nephew in 2014. She said that she was physically exploited by him for many years on the pretext of marriage,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI on February 11.

He added, “The woman also said that the MLA's nephew got her lodged in a Bhadohi hotel for about a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections where she was raped by the MLA and his family.”

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.

Singh said that the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)