BJP Rakes up #MeToo Allegation, Others Congratulate New Punjab CM Channi

Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as the next chief minister of Punjab, following drama that went down on Sunday.

While congratulations poured in from Congress leaders, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raked up #MeToo allegations against Channi.

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said in a tweet, "Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old #MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women's Commission sent notice. Well done, Rahul."