BJP Leader Uma Bharti Tests Positive for COVID-19
Bharti also urged people, who came into her contact, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the Coronavirus. She is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.
Bharti herself gave this information on Twitter.
"I want to bring it in your notice, that on the last day on my mountain journey I called up a Corona test team following the request by the administration because I had mild fever for last three days. Despite following all legal prohibition for Covid-19 and social distancing at Himalayas I have turned out to be Corona positive," she tweeted late Saturday.
She said, "Right now I am at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will undergo a test again after four days and if the situation persists then I will take a decision in consultation with doctors."
"All those who came into my contact...I appeal to them to get their corona tests done and take precautions," she said.
