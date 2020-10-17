Family Alleges Political Enmity After BJP Leader Shot Dead in UP

Police officer A Satish Ganesh said, as quoted by NDTV, "Viresh Tomar had a heated exchange with Gupta recently on Facebook. Tomar's uncle had earlier contested local village body election from Ratigarhi village in Firozabad against Gupta and won.

Soon after the killing, some of his family members and supporters held a protest to demand the arrest of the accused. Some protesters also tried to block the Agra road.

"Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours," police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told reporters late last night, as quoted by NDTV.