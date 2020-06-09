Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia were admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Delhi in Saket on Monday, 8 June, after they complained of throat irritation and fever – both COVID-19 symptoms, reported news agency IANS.Their COVID-19 test results are still awaited, sources told IANS.The news comes just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Madhya Pradesh for which Scindia is in the fray.After Scindia joined the BJP, some of his close associates followed him, causing the fall of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh.The BJP formed the government under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.Now both the parties are gearing up for 24 by-elections in the state.Twitterati Posts For His Speedy RecoveryShortly after news of Scindia and his mother being admitted emerged, many people on Twitter posted for their speedy recovery, wishing them “get well soon.”(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Samples Collected for COVID-19 Test We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.