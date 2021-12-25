PM Modi Kicks Off BJP’s Micro-Donation Campaign With Rs 1,000 Donation

The campaign was kicked off with a Rs 1,000 donation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also shared the receipt on Twitter, urging party supporters to donate to the BJP coffers.

"A special connect campaign by the BJP from 25th December - Jayanti of Atal ji, to 11th February - Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji. Your support will enthuse millions of Karyakartas who are selflessly devoted to the cause of nation building," Modi said in a tweet.

“I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong,” Modi wrote.