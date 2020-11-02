Twitter in Splits As Scindia Says ‘Vote For Hand Symbol’ At Rally
This gaffe happened when the BJP leader was campaigning in MP’s Gwalior district ahead of the by-elections.
During an impassioned speech at a public meeting, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia asked the crowd to press the hand symbol and vote for the Congress, before correcting himself on 31 October.
Watch the video here:
This gaffe happened while Scindia was campaigning for the BJP in Dabra in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district ahead of the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on 3 November.
In a major political development, Scindia had resigned from the ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020 and joined the BJP. Following which 22 of his fellow legislators quit, necessitating the by-elections which will be held across 28 constituencies of the state, NDTV reported.
Twitter in Splits
