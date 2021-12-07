'BJP is Scared': Yadav Retorts to UP Deputy CM's 'Lungi and Cap' Remark

The BJP leaders’ language will change even more as elections come closer –it will get worse and dirt will increase, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, exchanging barbs with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier on Friday, Maurya had taken a dig at the SP government and discernibly berated the muslim community, referring to them as lungi chhaap (lungi clad) goons who roamed freely before the BJP formed its government in the state.

"Who in skull caps used to threaten the traders while carrying guns? Who used to encroach upon your land and threaten you to not go to Police?," he had said, ANI quoted.

Responding to the attack, Yadav addressed reporters at SP office and said that their language will get dirtier as they are 'scared'.