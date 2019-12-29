BJP Functionary ‘Heckled’ for Schooling Locals About CAA in UP
Murtaja Aga Qazmi, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority wing in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that he was heckled by the locals when he tried to explain the benefits of the Citizenship law to them on Friday, 27 December, reported The Times of India.
According to the daily, Qazmi alleged that he was first heckled and then thrashed at the Lakada Mohalla in the district. He also said that one, Raza Ali, tried to strangulate him but he somehow managed to escape. An FIR has been filed against the accused and he has been arrested.
Speaking to The Quint, Amroha SP, Vipin Tada said that Qazmi registered a complaint against one man who was arrested on Friday evening.
BJP’s minority wing has been organising programmes informing people about CAA and NRC to instill confidence among the people.
(With inputs from The times of India)
