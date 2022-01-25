BJP Likely To Drop 50 Sitting MLAs in Final List of Candidates for UP
The party has already dropped around 20 sitting MLAs in its first list of 105 candidates.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may drop as many as 50 sitting MLAs from its remaining list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources told The Quint on Tuesday, 25 January.
A party functionary stated:
"We want the election to be about the work done by PM Modi and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. If there's resentment at the MLA level, we are addressing it."
A party source also said that the BJP criterion for dropping sitting MLAs was "winnability", The Indian Express reported.
On Monday, the BJP had held a high-level meeting at the party headquarters, with Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among the attendees.
As per reports, the Central Election Committee headed by Prime Minister Modi will give its approval to the list on Tuesday.
The party has already dropped around 20 sitting MLAs in its first list of 105 candidates.
On 15 January, the party had announced Adityanath's candidature from his home turf, Gorakhpur City, making him the first CM of the state in the last 18 years to contest the Assembly elections.
The BJP, along with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Sanjay Nishad's Nishad Party (NISHAD), will contest the 403 seats in the UP Assembly polls. The elections in the state are slated to begin on 10 February and culminate on 10 March.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.