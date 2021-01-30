BJP Chief Nadda Announces Alliance With AIADMK Ahead of TN Polls
Elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu in April-May, 2021.
BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday, 30 January, announced an alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, at a public rally in Madurai.
Elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu in April-May, 2021.
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state, officials said on Friday. He will also visit Puducherry for a day during his trip.
(This is a developing story. The story will be updated with more details.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.