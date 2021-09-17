On PM Modi's B'day, BJP Aims to Administer More Than 1.5 Cr COVID-19 Vaccines
India has already administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day more than once.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to set a record of administering the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccines in a day on Friday, 17 September, which happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, news agency ANI reported.
India has already administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day more than once. The BJP now aspires to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.
"What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name, and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi, who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid," BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that party chief JP Nadda wanted to celebrate PM Modi's birthday in a special way.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to get vaccinated, which would be an ideal gift for PM Modi on his birthday.
Senior leaders in the party said this would be a befitting reply to all those who tried to create a vaccine hesitancy among the people of the country for political reasons, ANI reported.
Over 57 lakh doses were administered in the country till 7 pm on Thursday, taking the overall vaccination figure to more than 77 crore.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.