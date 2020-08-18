Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Tests COVID-19 Positive
Shaw is the latest high-profile person to have got infected by the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru.
Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday, 17 August, said she tested COVID-19 positive.
“I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way,” tweeted the 67-year-old.
Responding to Shaw's tweet, Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said he was sorry to hear it.
“We need you hale and hearty soon. Be well my friend,” Tharoor tweeted.
Geneva-based World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also tweeted to Shaw to get well soon.
Shaw is the latest high-profile person to have got infected by the coronavirus pandemic in the tech city, days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive and got discharged after getting treated at a private hospital in the eastern suburb.
Bengaluru on Monday recoded 2,053 new cases, taking its COVID tally to 91,864 cases, including 34,408 active, after 55,972 were discharged, with 2,190 during the last 24 hours.
Scores of politicians, including state Cabinet ministers and legislators of the ruling BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) also tested positive over the last two months.
