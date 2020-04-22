‘Commend Your Leadership’: Bill Gates to PM Modi on COVID-19
Business tycoon and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending his leadership and the "proactive measures" that he and his government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India.
Among the measures listed by Gates in his letter to PM Modi were "adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation."
"I’m glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services... Grateful to see that you're seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," Gates was quoted by ANI as saying.
Gates' letter to Modi comes when India is under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths have been recorded in India till now.
Significantly, last year, PM Modi was presented the 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
