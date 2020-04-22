‘Commend Your Leadership’: Bill Gates to PM Modi on COVID-19

"I’m glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services... Grateful to see that you're seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," Gates was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gates' letter to Modi comes when India is under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths have been recorded in India till now.

Significantly, last year, PM Modi was presented the 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.