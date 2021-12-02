President Gives Assent to Bill Cancelling Three Farm Laws
The three farm laws, that triggered nationwide protests by the farmers, were repealed in Parliament on Monday.
The bill cancelling the three contentious farm laws on Wednesday, 1 December, got the presidential sign-off, NDTV reported.
The three farm laws, that triggered nationwide protests by the farmers last year, were repealed in the Parliament in record time on Monday, 29 November, on the first day of the winter session.
What Happened in the Parliament?
'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' was passed by the Rajya Sabha after it resumed at 2 pm on Monday, after the Lok Sabha passed it around 12pm.
While the Opposition welcomed the move, several parties expressed disappointment over the government not allowing a discussion on the bill.
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament after the passage of the bill, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi indicated that it was a purely electoral move, and the government was "scared of holding a discussion."
Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "We demanded that a discussion take place on several incidents that took place during agitation, including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the issue of the electricity bill."
This came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Union government's contentious farm laws would be repealed in the winter session after witnessing over a year-long protest by the farmers.
Later, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) released a statement saying that this was the "first major victory of the farmers' movement, while other important demands are still pending."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
