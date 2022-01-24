Bihar Tourism Minister's Son Thrashed After Allegedly Opening Fire on Villagers
He also allegedly injured a man with the butt of his gun for trespassing on his father's land.
Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad's son allegedly injured a man with the butt of his gun for trespassing on his father's land at Hardiya Koritola village in West Champaran district's Bettiah on Sunday, 23 January, police said, according to Hindustan Times.
The minister's son, Bablu Kumar, also allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute, after which he and his uncle were thrashed by the villagers, who also snatched away his gun, reported news agency PTI. Visuals of the incident were shown on several news channels.
Bettiah's sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Parimal Mukul Pandey, said an investigation into the incident was underway.
"During the preliminary investigation, it has come to fore that the incident occurred when some boys were playing cricket in the minister's orchard. A dispute erupted after they refused to vacate the spot, which turned into a clash in which one person was injured and a few others, including the minister's son Niraj Kumar and his brother Harendra Prasad, from the other group, also received injuries," said the SDPO.
Villagers Claim Situation Went Out of Hand After Minister Opened Fire
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma Kumar said that Kumar was also accompanied by his manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.
They said they went to the spot after learning about the orchard's encroachment. They said they were assaulted there, were robbed of their licensed gun, and even their cars were vandalised.
However, the villagers said only a few children were playing cricket there, which the minister's family members had a problem with. They fired a shot in the air, after which the situation went out of hand.
The mother of the injured said her son and a dozen children were playing cricket near the orchard.
"Four to five men, including the minister's son, arrived with guns and sticks on a vehicle and started thrashing them. My son received injuries after being hit by the minister's son with the butt of a gun. My son is now admitted at government medical college and hospital (GMCH)," she told Hindustan Times.
Villagers Snatched Our Licensed Arms, Damaged Vehicle: Tourism Minister
Meanwhile, the minister's son, who has been admitted to a hospital along with the other injured, said that no shot was fired.
Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad also said that some people had encroached on his orchard in the village.
"When they reached to stop them, they misbehaved with my brother (Harendra Prasad). On hearing this, my son rushed to the spot, and he was attacked. Villagers also snatched our licensed arms and damaged the vehicle," the minister said, as per the report.
SP Upendra Verma Kumar said that heavy police deployment had been made in the area to maintain law and order.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI.)
