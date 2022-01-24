Bihar Tourism Minister's Son Thrashed After Allegedly Opening Fire on Villagers

Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad's son allegedly injured a man with the butt of his gun for trespassing on his father's land at Hardiya Koritola village in West Champaran district's Bettiah on Sunday, 23 January, police said, according to Hindustan Times.

The minister's son, Bablu Kumar, also allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute, after which he and his uncle were thrashed by the villagers, who also snatched away his gun, reported news agency PTI. Visuals of the incident were shown on several news channels.

Bettiah's sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Parimal Mukul Pandey, said an investigation into the incident was underway.