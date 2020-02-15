Giriraj Singh Garlands Ambedkar Statue; CPI, RJD ‘Purify’ It

Charging the Union minister with being a proponent of "Manuvaad" (upper caste hegemony), the protesters alleged that Singh stood for everything that Ambedkar had fought against and therefore his garlanding of the statue was tantamount to "defiling it".

The BJP MP was not available for comments as he has reportedly left for the national capital.

However, district BJP president Raj Kishor Singh took umbrage and said "in the name of opposing CAA, these people are trying to create an atmosphere that is reminiscent of the pre-Partition 1947 cauldron".

"This will not be tolerated. Ambedkar has been an ideal for all sections of society and nobody has a monopoly over him. The nation will not tolerate such antics," he added.

Politics in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in less than a year, has been on the boil since the contentious legislation came into force. The state has witnessed more than one shutdown, besides a flurry of local, round-the-clock vigils with sizeable participation of women reminding people of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi.

Meanwhile, many people watched the "purification" episode with a sense of bemusement and recalled that such "shuddhikaran" ceremonies are usually held by Sangh Parivar loyalists to berate detractors.

They recalled that CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who made an unsuccessful poll debut against Giriraj Singh in the Lok Sabha polls last year, was similarly belittled in Darbhanga when the spot where he had stood to address a rally as part of his state-wide drive against the CAA was washed by ABVP supporters.

"It appears that the Sangh Parivar people have started getting a taste of their own medicine," said a CPI leader who did not wish to be named.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI)