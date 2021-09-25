Bihar Judge Who Ordered Accused To Wash Clothes Restrained From Judicial Work
The Judge granted bail to the accused on conditions that he would wash and iron the clothes of women in his village.
Bihar Additional District and Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar has been restrained from undertaking any judicial work by Patna High Court, after he passed an unusual bail condition, reported news agency PTI.
Kumar granted bail to a man who was accused of molestation on conditions that he would wash and iron the clothes of all the women in his village free-of-cost for six months.
The Patna High Court passed the order on Friday, 24 September, directing Kumar to not work until further orders.
What Did the Court Order Say?
Avinash Kumar, while granting bail to the accused, on 16 September, asked him to obtain a certificate of completion from the village head or any other respectable public servant of the village and submit it in court, The Hindu had reported.
The court order copy was also sent to the village head stating that if the petitioner fails to fulfil the condition imposed, village sarpanch will be given liberty to intimate the same to the court.
PTI reported that it was not the first time that the judicial officer had passed an order like this. Kumar had passed similarly unorthodox orders in other matters in the past.
Earlier in August, Kumar had granted bail to one Nitish Kumar, who was arrested under state prohibition law, on condition to pay for education of poor children for three months.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.