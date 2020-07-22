Bihar: Fight Against COVID Takes Backseat, Polls At Top Priority 

Coronavirus is spreading rampantly in Bihar. From politicians involved in the upcoming elections to the administrators, many have now been infected with the virus. Till 20 July 2020, the number of positive cases rounded off close to 27,500. The situation is so grim that patients are waiting on footpaths outside hospitals to be attended to. At some places, fake reports are being given without conducting COVID-19 tests. The state’s testing speed is extremely low.