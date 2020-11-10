Amit Shah Dials Nitish Kumar to Discuss Bihar Election Result
Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is ranked third in the state Assembly results, as per latest Election Commission data.
Incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 10 November, received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah as the NDA was engaged in a neck an neck battle with the Mahagathbandan, reported TV news channel NDTV.
Kumar’s JD(U) is ranked third in the state Assembly results, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is emerging as the single-largest party.
“Whether we win less or more votes, Nitish Kumar will be chief minister and this was assured by top leaders of the central BJP. Only some vested interests are speaking against Nitish Kumar,” said JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi told NDTV
The BJP had earlier announced the Kumar will be the chief minister if the alliance comes to power.
Several JD(U) leaders, including state president Vasistha Narayan Singh and party spokespersons Ajay Alok and Rajiv Ranjan Prasad have also added that Kumar will be supported by the BJP.
Both NDA and Mahagathbandan are engaged in close contest and the results are unlikely to declared until midnight, the Election Commission hinted.
(With inputs from NDTV)
