Bihar Couple Begs To Pay Rs 50,000 'Bribe' to Hospital for Dead Son's Body
A video of the deceased's father going door-to-door to beg for money had been widely circulated on social media.
A married couple in Bihar's Samastipur had to resort to begging to collect money to get the mortal remains of their deceased son released after they were allegedly asked to pay Rs 50,000 by a hospital employee as a bribe.
The deceased's father, Mahesh Thakur, said on Wednesday, 8 June, that his son had gone missing some time ago, and that they were informed that youth's body was at the Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. A video of Thakur going door-to-door to beg for money had been widely circulated on social media.
"Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
After the video went viral, the Musri Gharari police took the body in its possession and handed it over to Tajpur police station, reported The Indian Express. The police subsequently handed over the body to Thakur.
Dr SK Chaudhary, a civil surgeon at the hospital, said that strict action will be taken against those who allegedly asked for the bribe.
Further, Additional District Magistrate Vinay Kumar Rai said that preliminary allegations suggested that the allegations were false, as per ANI. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has also said that action will be taken as per the investigation report.
Meanwhile, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently hinted he was entering Bihar's politics, called the incident "shameful."
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.