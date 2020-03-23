Koregaon Bhima Judicial Commission Seeks 6-Month Extension

The two-member judicial commission inquiring into the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence case on Monday, 23 March, sought a six-month extension from the Maharashtra government as it has postponed its hearing in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown.

The commission wrote a letter to the state chief secretary seeking extension.

"In view of coronavirus epidemic and complete lockdown, the Commission has postponed its proceedings until further notice. As such the Commission is unable to submit any report," the letter signed by Commission Secretary V V Palnitkar said.

"If extension is given by the state government, the Commission intends to examine 40-50 more witnesses, including police, state and prominent politicians. For that purpose, the Commission will require not less than six months," it added.