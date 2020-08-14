Bhima-Koregaon Case: NIA Summons DU Prof PK Vijayan Under UAPA
The summons have been issued under several sections of the IPC and UAPA.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Delhi University professor PK Vijayan for questioning in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.
A professor of the English Department of Hindu College, Vijayan was summoned just days after another DU Professor, Hany Babu, was arrested by the agency in connection with the case.
The summons have been issued under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Speaking to The Times of India, Vijayan, said, “I have been called tomorrow morning at the headquarter here. It is just a summon notice, which I have received.
According to the daily, both Babu and Vijayan are members of the defence committee for the release of GN Saibaba, an English teacher with 90 percent disability, who has been charged under the UAPA and is lodged at the Nagpur central jail.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.