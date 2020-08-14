Bhima-Koregaon Case: NIA Summons DU Prof PK Vijayan Under UAPA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Delhi University professor PK Vijayan for questioning in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.

A professor of the English Department of Hindu College, Vijayan was summoned just days after another DU Professor, Hany Babu, was arrested by the agency in connection with the case.

The summons have been issued under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).