‘Dictatorship in India’: Azad After Being Sent to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Saturday, 21 December, sent Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area, to 14 day's judicial custody.

Aazad, who was arrested earlier in the day, sought bail from the court on the ground that there is no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate where the protesters had turned violent.

In a tweet, Azad said that “dictatorship” has been implemented in India and that the Constitution is being “murdered.”