Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha Appointed Advisors to PM Modi
Retired IAS officers Bhaskar Khulbe and Amarjeet Sinha have been appointed Advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government order said on Friday, 21 February.
Both the Indian Administrative Service officers are from the 1983 batch. Khulbe was from the West Bengal cadre and Sinha from the Bihar cadre.
Sinha retired as the Rural Development Secretary last year, while Khulbe has served in the PMO.
The appointments have been made on contractual basis for a period of two years, or until further orders, the communication said.
Usual terms and conditions as applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary-level in the government are applicable on them, it added.
