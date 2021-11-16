Bharuch: FIR Against 9 People for 'Converting' Over 100 Hindu Tribals Into Islam

An FIR has been registered against nine people, including a man currently residing in London, for allegedly luring and converting more than 100 Hindu tribals from 37 families in Gujarat's Bharuch into Islam, news agency PTI reported.

According to Bharuch police, the incident which took place in Kakariya village in Amod taluka came to light after a resident who claimed he was also converted filed a complaint.

A police official told PTI that the accused took advantage of the "weak economic condition and illiteracy" of the tribals from the 'Vasava Hindu' community and converted them, by offering money and other help to them, making use of funds collected from abroad.