Bharuch: FIR Against 9 People for 'Converting' Over 100 Hindu Tribals Into Islam
The incident came to light after a resident who claimed he was also converted filed a complaint.
An FIR has been registered against nine people, including a man currently residing in London, for allegedly luring and converting more than 100 Hindu tribals from 37 families in Gujarat's Bharuch into Islam, news agency PTI reported.
According to Bharuch police, the incident which took place in Kakariya village in Amod taluka came to light after a resident who claimed he was also converted filed a complaint.
A police official told PTI that the accused took advantage of the "weak economic condition and illiteracy" of the tribals from the 'Vasava Hindu' community and converted them, by offering money and other help to them, making use of funds collected from abroad.
Apart from the one man, Fefdawala Haji Abdul, who is reportedly currently living in London, the rest are locals. They have been identified as Shabbir Bakerywala, Samad Bakerywala, Abdul Aziz Patel, Yusuf Patel, Ayyub Patel, Ibrahim Patel, Fefdawala Haji Abdulla, Hasan Tisli and Ismail Achhodwala.
Police have lodged a complaint against the accused under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from PTI.)
