Bharat Bandh: Trade Unions to Hold Nationwide Strike on 8 January

As many as ten central trade unions along with various sectoral independent federations and associations have called for a nation-wide strike on Wednesday, 8 January, against the BJP-led NDA government's 'anti-people' policies.

The unions said nearly 25 crore people will take part in the strike to protest against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies of the government, among others.

Meanwhile, the government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to dissuade their employees from participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.