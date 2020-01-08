Bharat Bandh: Trade Unions to Hold Nationwide Strike on 8 January

As many as ten central trade unions along with various sectoral independent federations and associations have called for a nation-wide strike on Wednesday, 8 January, against the BJP-led NDA government's 'anti-people' policies.
The unions said nearly 25 crore people will take part in the strike to protest against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies of the government, among others.
Meanwhile, the government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to dissuade their employees from participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.
- Banking, transport and other key services are likely to be disrupted
- CTUs alleged the Ministry of Labour has failed to assure on any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on 2 January
- Several farmers and agricultural workers’ unions will also extend support to the strike and observe Gramin Bharat Bandh
- About 60 organisations of students and elected office bearers of some universities have also decided to join the strike
Banking, Transport Services Likely to Be Affected
Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Wednesday strike and its impact on banking services.
Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike, according to PTI.
Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to the strike.
