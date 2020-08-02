B’luru’s Sakra Hospital Booked for Not Giving Info on COVID Beds

The report said that the FIR has been registered under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and the accused have been named as Deepak Balani, head of the hospital, and two other associates, Deepthi and Deepak Agarkad.

The Times of India reported that IAS officer Uma Mahadevan and IPS officer Sunil Agarwal, the nodal officers assigned to help patients find beds in hospitals, had sought the bills and payment slips from the hospital for patients admitted between 23 July and 29 July. This team is one of the seven such teams, led by one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official and one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, formed to reign in private hospitals in Bengaluru in the wake of complaints of overcharging.

TOI quoted a police official saying that the team of IPS and IAS officers wanted to check if the hospital was following the price cap put in place by the Karnataka government for COVID-19 treatment.