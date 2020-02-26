QBengaluru: Woman Shot at Outside PG; KSRTC Bus Ticket Fare Hiked

A 25-year-old woman working in NIMHANS was allegedly shot at by her male friend with a country-made pistol outside her paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli on Tuesday evening. The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital while the accused is on the run.

The injured woman, Subhashree Priyadarshini, is a resident of a PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala, and is a native of Odisha.

MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the incident occurred around 6 pm. The accused shot at her once with a country-made 7.65 mm pistol and fled when she collapsed on the roadside, he said.