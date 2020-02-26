QBengaluru: Woman Shot at Outside PG; KSRTC Bus Ticket Fare Hiked
1. Woman Shot at Outside her PG Accommodation
A 25-year-old woman working in NIMHANS was allegedly shot at by her male friend with a country-made pistol outside her paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli on Tuesday evening. The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital while the accused is on the run.
The injured woman, Subhashree Priyadarshini, is a resident of a PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala, and is a native of Odisha.
MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the incident occurred around 6 pm. The accused shot at her once with a country-made 7.65 mm pistol and fled when she collapsed on the roadside, he said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Next Round of Cabinet Expansion in April: Yediyurappa
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said another round of expansion of his cabinet will take place in April and will induct three MLAs including former Minister Umesh Katti.
In the next round of expansion, three berths will be filled by inducting loyal BJP legislators. One among them will be Umesh Katti, the CM told reporters here. However he refused to disclose the other two leaders name, whom he wanted to induct.
The CM, who was here to attend banquet hosted in the honour of US President Donald Trumph at Rashtrapathi Bhavan, said that he will also appoint chairman for boards and corporations. The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant.
3. Conmen Hack Hospital’s Bank Account, Divert Rs 17 Lakh After Cloning sim
Cybercriminals targeted the bank account of a Bengaluru hospital and siphoned off Rs 17 lakh after cloning the official sim card attached to it and adding unknown members as online banking beneficiaries.
Spandana Nursing Home authorities have lodged a police complaint. Hospital sources said the online banking fraud came to light on 19 February after an official postpaid cellphone number attached to a bank account of the hospital chain stopped working.
“On 14 February, the Airtel sim was suddenly inactive with incoming and outgoing calls being barred. We desperately contacted the Airtel helpline requesting the service be restored, but in vain. After repeated efforts — a representative even visited the Airtel kiosk — the sim was functional on 20 February,” said a senior executive from Spandana.
4. After Killing Wife, Doc Couriered her Gold to Lover
Rajarajeshwarinagar Nagar police investigating the suicide of a 32-year-old homemaker found that her dentist-lover had couriered to her his wife’s ornaments after killing his spouse in their home in Kadur, Chikkamagaluru district, on 17 February.
Dr Revanth jumped before a moving train on Saturday afternoon after police closed in on him for murdering his wife, Kavitha. He allegedly spoke to Harshitha, his lover, before ending his life. Police suspect Harshitha knew of the murder plot and his suicide move.
On Saturday night, hours after speaking to Dr Revanth, Harshitha hanged herself at her house in Javaregowda Nagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar. On Tuesday, RR Nagar police recovered the gold ornaments from her house.
5. KSRTC Bus Tickets to Cost 12% More From 26 February
The state government has hiked the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fares by 12% with effect from 12 am on Wednesday. The hike will also apply to NEKRTC and NWKRTC.
Passengers who paid Rs 125 to travel to Mysuru will have to shell out Rs 140, while those on longer routes have to pay more from Wednesday. For those travelling in sleeper buses and Rajahamsa, the hike may go beyond Rs 100.
The KSRTC has tried to soften the price blow for short distance travellers by not increasing fares for the first 12 and 15 km in ordinary services and reducing the fare for the first 3 km from Rs 7 to Rs 5. For express services, the fare of the first 3 km from Rs 7 to Rs 5. For express services, the fare of the first 6 km has been left untouched.
