QBengaluru: Two-Wheelers Without Pass Banned Across State & More

With glaring lockdown violations continuing despite repeated warnings, the Karnataka government has decided to ban state-wide the movement of two-wheelers without curfew passes from Monday midnight, besides asking people not to go out on morning or evening stroll.

The government on Monday asked police stations to crack down on two-wheeler riders in urban pockets, in particular. Professionals part of emergency services and those carrying curfew passes are exempt from the ban.

Deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan, a member of Karnataka’s Covid-19 task force, said lockdown violations by two-wheeler riders are the highest in urban pockets of the state. “Hence, the decision to ban the two-wheelers,” he added.