QBengaluru: Two-Wheelers Without Pass Banned Across State & More
1. Two-Wheelers Sans Curfew Passes Banned in Karnataka
With glaring lockdown violations continuing despite repeated warnings, the Karnataka government has decided to ban state-wide the movement of two-wheelers without curfew passes from Monday midnight, besides asking people not to go out on morning or evening stroll.
The government on Monday asked police stations to crack down on two-wheeler riders in urban pockets, in particular. Professionals part of emergency services and those carrying curfew passes are exempt from the ban.
Deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan, a member of Karnataka’s Covid-19 task force, said lockdown violations by two-wheeler riders are the highest in urban pockets of the state. “Hence, the decision to ban the two-wheelers,” he added.
2. COVID-19: K’taka Govt Asks Home Quarantined to Send Hourly Selfies
According to an order passed by Karnataka Health Department on Monday, 30 March, those currently under home quarantine in cities across the state, would have to upload selfies on an hourly basis on the Quarantine Watch Mobile App.
The order states that all persons observing home quarantine are required to “send their selfie to Government every 1 hour from home”. Those failing to follow these orders, except in the ‘sleeping time’ from 10 pm to 7 am, would be called on by a team of government officials and they are liable to be shifted to a government created mass quarantine.
Since the photo uploaded will bear GPS coordinates of the person’s location, it will be easy for the government to track citizens and ensure they are not violating quarantine.
(Source: The Quint)
3. 10 From a Mysuru Pharma Company get COVID-19, Source of Infection Unclear
Four more employees of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This means that as many as ten employees of Jubilant, a pharmaceutical company which has a unit in Nanjangud in Mysuru, have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar told TNM that health officials are yet to trace the source of the infection. However, Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary (Health), told TNM that they were investigating if any of the packages received from China could have caused the infection. Since India had put stringent clauses on import from China, authorities are unclear if the company received any consignments recently and are investigating the same.
The first case in this cluster, that of a 35-year-old man, was reported on March 26. He had no relevant foreign travel or contact history, the Karnataka government had said. According to officials in the state health department, the man had come in contact with several healthcare professionals.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. BBMP Councillor’s Husband Arrested for Circulating Fake Message
Yelahanka police arrested a 50-year-man, who is the husband of a BBMP councillor, for allegedly spreading rumour on social media and creating panic among the residents on Monday.
Based on a complaint filed by residents, the police arrested Amaranth, husband of Padmavathy Amarnath, BBMP councillor for ward number 2. He had circulated a fake message about a COVID-19 positive case in Kondappa Layout and circulated it on a WhatsApp group, the police said.
As it came from a BBMP councillor’s husband, many people believed the message and it led to panic. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain motive behind his act.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Ambulance Topples Over Man Fleeing Bengaluru After Shutdown
A speeding ambulance hit five bikes before toppling on the motorcycle of a security official, killing him at Gangapura Gate, near Hoskote, on NH-75 in the early hours of Saturday.
The official, Ramesh Kumar Reddy, 37, a resident of Thanisandra and from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, and his wife, Nandini Reddy, were fleeing to their village owing to the Covid-19 scare and lockdown in Bengaluru. Nandini survived the accident with minor injuries.
Nandagudi police said Reddy had stopped his bike on the road and was enquiring with other motorists about a Covid-19 checkpost ahead. The checkpost has been set up near Gangapura Gate to prevent people from entering Kolar district. A few motorists had stopped their bikes on the roadside and were talking to those who were sent back from the checkpost when the serial accident took place at 3.20am.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)