QBengaluru: 8 More Infected; Some Booked for Violating Quarantine

A day before Ugadi, Karnataka on Tuesday slapped fresh restrictions on movement beyond the confines of the home and said its March 24-31 lockdown will be extended till 14 April in sync with the Centre’s announcement.

During the day, eight Covid-19 cases — the highest in a day — were detected in Karnataka, taking the total in the state to 41. A 37-year-old daughter of a Karnataka MP tested positive in a preliminary test and was admitted to a hospital in Davanagere. She had travelled from Guyana to Bengaluru via Delhi. The MP, who accompanied her from Delhi, tested negative.

Soon after the Centre announced the 21-day lockdown, thousands of people in several parts of Karnataka queued up in front of provision stores to buy essential items. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, in a late-night statement, said his government will ensure supply of essentials, especially for the poor.