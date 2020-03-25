QBengaluru: 8 More Infected; Some Booked for Violating Quarantine
1. Eight New Cases in Karnataka; CM Says Essential Supplies Won’t be Hit
A day before Ugadi, Karnataka on Tuesday slapped fresh restrictions on movement beyond the confines of the home and said its March 24-31 lockdown will be extended till 14 April in sync with the Centre’s announcement.
During the day, eight Covid-19 cases — the highest in a day — were detected in Karnataka, taking the total in the state to 41. A 37-year-old daughter of a Karnataka MP tested positive in a preliminary test and was admitted to a hospital in Davanagere. She had travelled from Guyana to Bengaluru via Delhi. The MP, who accompanied her from Delhi, tested negative.
Soon after the Centre announced the 21-day lockdown, thousands of people in several parts of Karnataka queued up in front of provision stores to buy essential items. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, in a late-night statement, said his government will ensure supply of essentials, especially for the poor.
2. Karnataka Should Brace Itself for One lakh Cases: Deputy Chief Minister
Karnataka could have to brace itself for about one lakh cases of COVID-19 in the days to come, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT and Biotechnology C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.
“We are expecting requirement of about 20,000 beds and a need for 2,000 ventilators to tide over the crisis,” he said, and added that COVID-19-related treatment would be provided in isolation facilities to prevent its spread as per a new advisory.
The minister’s statement on the floor of the Legislative Council is being seen as the government’s first acknowledgement of the gravity of the pandemic.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. No Major Disruption in Vegetables, Essentials due to Lockdown in Bengaluru: Associations
Bengaluru is facing a minor shortage of the supply of fresh vegetables owing to the stringent lockdown in Karnataka since Monday, as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, many officials and stakeholders TNM spoke to said that the shortage will not turn into a crisis and there won’t be any major shift in market prices either.
GR Sreenivasan, Chairman of Horticultural Producers' Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), said that there might be a 10% rise in prices on average but the supply will not be affected.
HOPCOMS, a quasi-government body of farmers and the state Horticulture Department, has 220 stores across Bengaluru.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. FIR Against Dubai Returnee After she Visits Supermarket
A 23-year-old woman, who returned from Dubai and was ordered to remain in home quarantine, has been booked after she was found visiting a supermarket. Police said the Vijayanagar resident had been to Dubai in December and returned to Bengaluru on on 22 March.
Police visited her home, affixed the home quarantine stamp on her and asked her not to step out. But the woman visited a Reliance Fresh store on Monday.
“We registered an FIR against her under IPC sections 269, 270 and 271. we traced her and contacted and warned her to stay at home. We are also consulting senior officers and health officers on whether we have to send her to the government quarantine centre or not,” said police.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Cops Clear Bilal Bagh; 5 Women Move Agitation to Warehouse
The anti-CAA protest at Bilal Bagh, which was going strong for the past 45 days, was suspended on Tuesday after cops descended on the venue to clear it as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The development followed the clearing of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh early on Tuesday morning. Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has clamped prohibitory orders, barring people from sitting or moving around in large groups.
As the chairs and carpets were removed and the entire set-up at Bilal Bagh was brought down, six to seven protesters continued shouting slogans and resisting police personnel at the site, who tried to clear the area. The commotion was live-streamed on Instagram for almost an hour, where the women were seen shouting slogans as cops waited near the barricades at the end of the street.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)