QBengaluru: India’s 1st Covid-19 Death Confirmed in K’taka & More
1. India’s First Coronavirus Death Confirmed in Karnataka
A 76-year-old man, from Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who passed away and was a suspected coronavirus patient, has been confirmed to have had COVID-19, Karnataka Minister for Health B Sriramulu confirmed.
The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. The Telangana government has also been informed since the man had visited a private hospital there.
He had passed away on Tuesday after suffering from cough, cold and breathlessness. His samples and blood had been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Bangalore.
(Source: The Quint)
2. Techie Tests Positive After Greece Honeymoon
A 26-year-old techie tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru on Thursday, becoming the fifth Covid-19 patient in Karnataka. The man is from Mumbai but is employed with a multinational in Bengaluru and is a resident of HAL Airport area.
He got married recently, and he and his wife flew to Greece for the honeymoon on 23 February. Officials said he returned to Mumbai on 6 March, while his wife proceeded to her hometown, Agra. He stayed with his parents and brother till 8 March. That day, he returned to Bengaluru and rejoined office on 9 March.
As he developed fever, he reported himself at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on 10 March. He was shifted to the isolation ward of Jayanagar General Hospital. The first test report came positive on Wednesday and the second confirmation arrived on Thursday.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Congress Says MP Minister Assaulted, Detained in Bengaluru as he Tried to Rescue MLAs
The Congress claimed on Wednesday that Karnataka police assaulted Jitu Patwari, a minister in the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Patwari is in Bengaluru to reach out to the rebel MLAs of the Congress party who are staying at a resort in the city.
The political drama of Madhya Pradesh is playing out at three theatres in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana. More than 20 MLAs including ministers in the Kamal Nath government are lodged at a resort in Bengaluru, the capital of BJP-ruled Karnataka.
The Congress has shipped its MLAs still supporting the Kamal Nath government to Rajasthan, a state under its own rule. The BJP has shifted its Madhya Pradesh MLAs to Haryana, where it is the ruling party.
(Source: India Today)
4. Assembly Stalemate Ends as Ramesh Kumar, Sudhakar Express Regret
The stalemate in the Legislative Assembly over Tuesday evening’s war of words between the former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar ended on Thursday with Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri dropping privilege motions after both the members expressed regret over their remarks.
Both Dr Sudhakar and Kumar said they would express regret in case they had breached privileges of members and the House during the debate on the Constitution of India.
Following the war of words on Tuesday, Dr Sudhakar had sought to move a privilege motion against Kumar and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had sought to move a similar motion against Dr Sudhakar, while some BJP members had even sought suspension of Kumar on Wednesday.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Centre Notifies Reduction of Bannerghatta National Park Buffer Zone, Activists Irked
To the disappointment of environmentalists in Bengaluru, the Centre has notified the reduction of the eco sensitive zone (ESZ), commonly known as a buffer zone, for the Bannerghatta National Park, by 100 sq km.
With this, many parts of the land surrounding the national park will be open to activities such as mining, large scale felling of trees and all sorts of commercial activities which environmental activists believe are detrimental to wildlife and green cover.
The gazette notification was published on Wednesday after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on 1 February had written to the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to do the same, citing that the status quo was hurting developmental activities.
(Source: The News Minute)
