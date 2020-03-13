QBengaluru: India’s 1st Covid-19 Death Confirmed in K’taka & More

A 76-year-old man, from Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who passed away and was a suspected coronavirus patient, has been confirmed to have had COVID-19, Karnataka Minister for Health B Sriramulu confirmed.

The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. The Telangana government has also been informed since the man had visited a private hospital there.

He had passed away on Tuesday after suffering from cough, cold and breathlessness. His samples and blood had been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Bangalore.