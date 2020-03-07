QBengaluru: 12 Killed in Car Crash; No Coronavirus Case in K’taka

At least 12 people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed early on Friday after two cars collided head-on on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Byaladakere village of Karnataka’s Tumkur, police said.

Four people are also said to be seriously injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital on the Bengaluru highway, according to district police authorities.

The dead have been identified as Manjunath (35), Tanuja (25), Gowramma (60), Ratnamma (52), Sunderrajan (48), Rajendra (27), Sarala (32), Lakshmikanth (24), Sandeep (36), Madhu (28) and Prashna (14) apart from the one-year-old child.

The accident happened after the driver of the car, with young men heading towards Dharmasthala, a popular pilgrimage spot near Mangaluru, lost control and hit an oncoming SUV head-on.