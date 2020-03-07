QBengaluru: 12 Killed in Car Crash; No Coronavirus Case in K’taka
1.12 killed, 4 Seriously Injured in Road Accident Near Karnataka’s Tumkur
At least 12 people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed early on Friday after two cars collided head-on on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Byaladakere village of Karnataka’s Tumkur, police said.
Four people are also said to be seriously injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital on the Bengaluru highway, according to district police authorities.
The dead have been identified as Manjunath (35), Tanuja (25), Gowramma (60), Ratnamma (52), Sunderrajan (48), Rajendra (27), Sarala (32), Lakshmikanth (24), Sandeep (36), Madhu (28) and Prashna (14) apart from the one-year-old child.
The accident happened after the driver of the car, with young men heading towards Dharmasthala, a popular pilgrimage spot near Mangaluru, lost control and hit an oncoming SUV head-on.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. No Positive Cases of Coronavirus in Karnataka, 8 People Under Observation
Health authorities in Karnataka stated eight people in the state were isolated in hospitals and were tested for coronavirus on Friday. The number of people being monitored increased from five to eight after cases emerged in Hassan, Vijayapura and Udupi.
Four people are being monitored in Bengaluru while one person each in Hassan, Bidar, Vijayapura and Udupi are also under observation, a statement by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department stated. No positive case has been detected in the state yet.
"It is another day of good news that there are no positive cases of coronavirus. The health department is working in a disciplined manner... Three people were admitted to hospitals after they appeared to show symptoms of the disease. They will be tested for the virus but none of them have tested positive so far," Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister told reporters on Friday.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Madhya Pradesh Political Drama Deepens, 4 MLAs Moved out of Bengaluru
The four Madhya Pradesh MLAs, who were traced to villas in Karnataka after the Congress alleged that there was an attempt to poach its legislators, have now been moved to a resort outside Bengaluru in Karnataka.
Three Congress MLAs and an independent legislator, who were allegedly taken to Bengaluru by the BJP in an attempt to topple the Madhya Pradesh government will return soon, a state minister had said on Thursday.
In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Congress claimed that the opposition BJP took some MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Congress government.
(Source: India Today)
4. CM Seeks Centre’s nod for Next Aero India
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking approval to host ‘Aero India - 2021’ in Bengaluru. On Friday, he met the Central minister with his deputy Govind Karjol and and submitted a memorandum.
In the letter, he said: “Bengaluru has become synonymous with Asia’s premier show Aero India. This biennial air-cum-defence exhibition attracts giants of the industry as well as the general public.
I once again seek your indulgence in the matter to convey approval of the government of India for conducting the 13th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru and pre-assign appropriate dates in February 2021 for the event so as to initiate preliminary arrangements and more representative participation from the aero space industry throughout the globe.”
(Source: The Hindu)
5. 'Rowdy' BJP Worker Stabbed to Death During his Birthday Party in Mysuru
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was stabbed to death during his birthday party in the city on the wee hours of Friday.
Anand, a BJP Slum Morcha member and a resident of Janathanagar in the city was stabbed with a broken beer bottle by unknown persons at a service apartment in Kuvempunagar.
According to police sources, Anand, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday had arranged a party for his friends at a service apartment late night.
Police sources revealed that Anand was a rowdy-sheeter and had involved in a murder that took place in Janthanagar several years back. Besides being a member of the BJP party, he was also into real estate business and there are suspects of old rivalry for the murder.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
