QBengaluru: Lockdown in Nine Districts; Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Shut

Karnataka announced an intensified lockdown in nine districts affected by Covid-19 as the state recorded six more cases on Sunday — the highest in a day — taking the total to 26. The new measures include sealing borders with neighbouring states and screening domestic passengers arriving in Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports.

The intensified lockdown will be in force till 31 March in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Kodagu and Belagavi districts. Though no positive case has been reported from Dakshina Kannada, the district faces restrictions as a man from Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada district) tested positive had arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai on 19 March. Three fresh cases were from Bengaluru, and one each from Chikkaballapura, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts.