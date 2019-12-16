QBengaluru: Drunk-Driving-Check Racket Unearthed; Cabbie Stabbed
1. Drunk-Driving-Check Racket Unearthed; Four Traffic Policemen Caught
Drunk driving checks are common in the city during weekends. On Sunday, however, a check on their own led to the traffic police unearthing a drunk-driving-check racket.
They caught four police personnel conducting checks after duty hours and collecting money illegally from motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Muniyappa, and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj, and Harsha, all attached to Ashoknagar traffic police station.
The accused were caught while conducting checks at Srinivagilu junction in Ashoknagar in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.
2. Cab Driver Stabbed to Death in Public View in Bengaluru, Cops yet to Identify Accused
In a gruesome incident, a cab driver was hacked to death on Saturday night in Bengaluru.
The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Saturday at Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshwara Nagar when Sadashiva Murthy, a cab driver was attacked with a knife in view of the public.
Basaveshwara Nagar police arrived on the spot after passers-by who witnessed the incident raised alarm. The police team conducted an inspection but is yet to identify the murderer.
The incident took place close to a bar in Manjunath Nagar, a sub locality in Basaveshwara Nagar in the city.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Assamese in Bengaluru on Edge
Many in Assam are calling friends and relatives in Bengaluru for information and reassurance. The Northeastern state is under an Internet blockade, and many living there fear, with protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) escalating, that phone lines will also be cut off soon.
Hirak Jyoti Kakati, general secretary of the Assam Society of Bangalore, has been living in the city for 14 years. He is worried about his parents and relatives in Assam and is upset with the the Internet blockade. “This is not how a democratic country should act. If people are raising their voice, the government should listen to them,” he said.
With a curfew in place in Assam, the food supply is limited, and he is worried how families will cope.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. Mining Rehab Plans Unviable, Karnataka Can’t Access Rs 25k Cr
Karnataka is unable to access a staggering Rs 24,997-crore fund because of successive state governments’ delay in drawing up a viable plan to redevelop three mining-ravaged districts of Ballari, Tumkur and Chitradurga.
The government must submit the plan designed under different categories – drinking water facilities, sanitation, rural roads, health infrastructure, education, afforestation and pollution control – to the apex court. In 2012, the top court had ordered implementation of a comprehensive plan for mining impact zones in the three districts.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. CM Appeals to Flood-Hit Families to Start Construction of Houses Soon
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to those who lost their houses in recent floods to take up construction at the earliest.
In a release, he said that his government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for construction of houses that were devastated in the floods. Of this amount, an advance of Rs 1 lakh had already been credited into the accounts of the affected families, he said.
The remaining sum would be released based on GPS images at different phases of construction, he said.
