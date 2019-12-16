QBengaluru: Drunk-Driving-Check Racket Unearthed; Cabbie Stabbed

Drunk driving checks are common in the city during weekends. On Sunday, however, a check on their own led to the traffic police unearthing a drunk-driving-check racket.

They caught four police personnel conducting checks after duty hours and collecting money illegally from motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Muniyappa, and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj, and Harsha, all attached to Ashoknagar traffic police station.

The accused were caught while conducting checks at Srinivagilu junction in Ashoknagar in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.