QBengaluru: Monkey Fever Death Reported; Cops Detain 2 for Protest

A 58-year-old woman from Seegemakki village in Tumari Gram Panchayat limits in Sagar taluk has died due to Kyasanur Fores Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Saturday.

The deceased, Hoovamma, who had complained of high fever and aches in joints was admitted to government sub-divisional hospital in Sagar city for treatment on Tuesday. Her blood tested positive for KFD.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that, as her health condition had worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Manipal on January 9 for advanced treatment.