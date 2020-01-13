QBengaluru: Monkey Fever Death Reported; Cops Detain 2 for Protest
1. Woman From Sagar Taluk Succumbs to Monkey Fever
A 58-year-old woman from Seegemakki village in Tumari Gram Panchayat limits in Sagar taluk has died due to Kyasanur Fores Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Saturday.
The deceased, Hoovamma, who had complained of high fever and aches in joints was admitted to government sub-divisional hospital in Sagar city for treatment on Tuesday. Her blood tested positive for KFD.
Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that, as her health condition had worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Manipal on January 9 for advanced treatment.
2. Two Students Detained for Anti-CAA Protest at Bengaluru’s Church Street
Two students from National Law School of India University (NLSIU) were detained and released on Saturday night for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengaluru's Church Street.
Some students from NLSIU were holding posters against the CAA and NRC when police officials from Cubbon Park police station detained two of them.
"Two students were protesting against the CAA and NRC last night. They were detained and let off on the same night. They were warned to not hold protests without obtaining permission," a police official in Cubbon Park police station told TNM.
The Jalahalli police have registered an FIR against a private firm employee who attacked a stray dog with a boulder outside his residential apartment on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed the man attacking the dog which was lying on the road.
Based on a complaint filed by an animal rights activist, the police booked the accused Varun Kallipatta, 29, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
The stray dog, whom residents called Jimmi, was sleeping at the entrance gate of the apartment, and had been living there for the last six years.
4. Two Held in Karnataka for Links With Kerala Module
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Internal Security Division (ISD) and Chamarajanagar police detained two men from Gundlupet town on Sunday over alleged links with terrorist operatives from Kerala. One of the detainees is a religious leader, sources said. “Those detained are motivated by terrorist operatives from Kerala,’’ an officer said.
Sources said both are known faces in Gundlupet and were under police radar for the past few weeks. “They were detained after it was established that they were communicating with terror operatives in Kerala,” an officer said.
Sources in Bengaluru said the detentions are a spinoff of investigations and arrests in the murder of special sub-inspector of Tamil Nadu police, Wilson, on January 8 on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. ATM in Kodagu Dispenses Rs 500 notes Instead of Rs 100, Sparks Public Rush
A Canara Bank’s automated teller machine (ATM) earlier this week served Rs 500 notes when customers wanted to withdraw Rs 100 notes in Karnataka's Kodagu district. This sparked a public rush and a total amount of Rs 1.7 lakh rupees was withdrawn, an official said. The incident took place earlier this week, on Wednesday.
"The ATM cash handling agency made a goof up. Instead of loading the Rs 100 notes, they filled that tray with Rs 500 notes, leading to Rs 1.7 lakh being withdrawn," Kodagu superintendent of police Suman D Pennekar said.
Pennekar said whenever a customer tried to withdraw Rs 100, the ATM served a Rs 500 note for some time when the ATM malfunctioned in Madikeri town of Kodagu district.
