QBengaluru: Cops Detain 11 Students for Anti-CAA Protests & More

Students in Bengaluru who turned up at the protest organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were in for a rude shock on Tuesday when police officials detained eleven of them from the Puttana Chetty Town Hall, the site of the protest.

The flashpoint between students and police officials occurred at around 12 pm near Town Hall. Three students studying in a prominent college in central Bengaluru were detained by police officials as soon as they reached the protest site.

"The police took us away in a car and also confiscated our phones so we could not contact our parents or lawyers. We repeatedly asked the police if we could make a call but we were denied permission until more students were detained," one of the students told TNM after they were released.