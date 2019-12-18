QBengaluru: Cops Detain 11 Students for Anti-CAA Protests & More
1. 11 Students Detained for Protesting Against CAA, Released Later
Students in Bengaluru who turned up at the protest organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were in for a rude shock on Tuesday when police officials detained eleven of them from the Puttana Chetty Town Hall, the site of the protest.
The flashpoint between students and police officials occurred at around 12 pm near Town Hall. Three students studying in a prominent college in central Bengaluru were detained by police officials as soon as they reached the protest site.
"The police took us away in a car and also confiscated our phones so we could not contact our parents or lawyers. We repeatedly asked the police if we could make a call but we were denied permission until more students were detained," one of the students told TNM after they were released.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Babri Masjid Demolition Reenactment: Karnataka Cops Book RSS Man
A day after the controversial reenactment of the Babri Masjid demolition in a Karnataka school, police have registered an FIR against the management of the RSS-run school.
Videos of a reenactment, where the students of Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Kalladka in Dakshin Kannada district can be seen tearing down a large poster of Babri Masjid, had caused controversy.
The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).
(Source: The Quint)
3. First in India: Military and Civil Radars to Coexist at KIA
In a first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will co-locate its radar controllers with those of Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to facilitate simultaneous operations from Yelahanka air base and KIA.
“This will be the first time in the country that military and civil radar controllers are being co-located to provide radar control services within the respective airspaces,” an IAF statement read. “Colocation will facilitate dynamic coordination between the controllers, which will not only enhance operational safety, but also ensure exploitation of the second runway at KIA to its full potential.”
IAF conducts basic flying training on transport aircraft and helicopters at Yelahanka air base, adjacent to KIA. The close proximity with KIA requires aircraft from both airfields to fly accurately to ensure specified minimum radar separation is not infringed.
4. ‘Probe Misuse of Funds Collected in Gauri Lankesh’s Name’: Brother
Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s brother Indrajit Lankesh alleged on Tuesday that the funds collected in his sister’s are being misused. He said that if they are used for positive purposes he would be happy. “However, if the funds are used for wrong things, then an investigation should be conducted,” he said.
Speaking to media persons, Indrajit said, “I came to know that the Gauri Lankesh Memorial Trust allegedly collected nearly Rs 7 crore last year and misused it. So I demand a probe into the misappropriation of funds. My family, especially my father, were not involved in such activities and I am also against it. Even I have been receiving many calls from those who donated funds.”
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Engineering Grads Could Soon Teach Science, Math in Govt Schools
The state government is contemplating recruiting engineering graduates for teaching posts in government schools to bridge a massive shortage in science and maths teachers.
As per government figures, 5,553 science and maths teacher posts (Class 6-8) have been vacant since 2017 in government schools. While science is the highest, English language
teacher vacancies stand at 4,340. Interestingly, a staggering 315 science and maths teacher posts are vacant in schools in Shivamogga — the home district of chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)