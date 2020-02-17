QBengaluru: Kashmiri Students Released; Kambala Star to Meet CM
1. Three Kashmiri Students Held in Karnataka for ‘Pro-Pakistan’ Video Released
Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges in Karnataka’s Hubballi district, were released on Sunday, 16 February, after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said.
The students were released after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip told PTI.
Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there is no sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand.
Following their conditional release, right-wing activists reportedly staged a protest outside the Gokul Road police station. The Kashmiri students studying at KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi were arrested on sedition charges on Saturday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a video that was shared widely on social media.
2. Kambala Star to Meet CM, Rules Out SAI Trials
Kambala jockey Shrinivas Gowda, the toast of Twitter who is drawing comparisons to ace sprinter Usain Bolt, will meet CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday but ruled out taking part in athletics trials with the Sports Authority of India.
Gowda was celebrated as a potential Olympian after a clip of his race went viral, amid claims that he had done 100m in 9.55 seconds, against Bolt’s record of 9.58. Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and SAI said Gowda would appear for trials at SAI’s Bengaluru centre on Monday. The government “will do everything to identify sporting talents”, Rijiju had tweeted.
“I will meet the CM on Monday. I am keen on continuing in kambala,” Gowda told TOI.
3. Opposition Set to Corner Govt on CAA, Bidar Sedition Case
The ruling BJP and the two opposition parties went into separate huddles on Sunday to draw up strategy for the joint legislature session beginning Monday. The session, a short one, is expected to be a stormy affair.
The joint session will be held over four days. It will be followed by a 10-day break before the lengthy budget session commences on March 2. The joint session will begin with governor Vajubhai Vala’s address.
Both opposition parties, Congress and JD(S), are likely to corner the government on several issues including the sedition charge levelled against a parent of a student and a teacher of Shaheen School in Bidar, besides the widespread uproar against the Centre’s move to promulgate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, shortfall in central funds due to the state and the government’s perceived indifference to flood victims.
4. Bengaluru, Mysuru to get Eight 16-Car Suburban Trains, to run all Seven Days
In a boost for public transport for Bengaluru and Mysuru, eight suburban trains running in the Bengaluru division will be doubled from eight-car trains to 16-car trains from Monday. Moreover, these trains will also run all days of the week, compared to the earlier schedule when they would run six days of the week.
These trains are: 06575 Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station (SBC)- Mysuru (MYS) MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit), 06576 MYS-SBC MEMU, 66535 SBC-RMGM (Ramanagaram) MEMU, 66536 RMGM-SBC MEMU, 66541 WFD (Whitefield)-SBC MEMU, 66542 SBC-WFD MEMU, 66543 KPN (Kuppam) -SBC MEMU, 66545 SBC-KPN MEMU.
The new trains will have four motor cars and twelve trailing cars. According to rail officials, the motor cars can carry 226 passengers – 155 sitting and 121 standing – and the trailing cars can carry 325 passengers. these trains will be able to ferry around 4,900 passengers at a time.
5. Father, Son Go Missing From Nethravathi Bridge
A Mumbai-based hotelier Gopalkrishna Rai and his son Namish Rai have gone missing while their Mumbai-registered car has been found abandoned on Nethravathi bridge in wee hours on Sunday.
Family sources told police that 52-year-old Rai, accompanied by his wife Ashwini Rai and six-year-old son Namish, had visited his native Harekala Dabbeli in order to participate in the spirit worship. In the wee hours, Rai promised to take his son, , who was fast asleep, to the house of his wife’s relatives. When there was no trace of the Rai or Namish, family launched a hunt and lodged a complaint with Konaje police on Sunday.
