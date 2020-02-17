QBengaluru: Kashmiri Students Released; Kambala Star to Meet CM

Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges in Karnataka’s Hubballi district, were released on Sunday, 16 February, after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said.

The students were released after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip told PTI.

Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there is no sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand.

Following their conditional release, right-wing activists reportedly staged a protest outside the Gokul Road police station. The Kashmiri students studying at KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi were arrested on sedition charges on Saturday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a video that was shared widely on social media.

