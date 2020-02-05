QBengaluru: Suspense Continues Over New Ministers & More

Legislators aspiring for ministerial berths continued to make a beeline to meet chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, even as suspense continued on who would be chosen to take oath on Thursday. Among those who met Yediyurappa were senior leaders Aravind Limbavalli and Umesh V Katti among others.

Meanwhile, disgruntled MLAs led by Raju Gouda again met on Tuesday to discuss a future course of action if former MLA CP Yogeshwar is inducted into the cabinet.

Rumour suggests the list of new ministers will be released only on Thursday morning. It is learnt Yediyurappa is going about the exercise of finalising names cautiously and is keeping in mind all political equations to nip rebellion.

The BJP has reportedly directed all its legislators to be present in Bengaluru on Thursday.