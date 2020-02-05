QBengaluru: Suspense Continues Over New Ministers & More
1. Suspense Continues Over New Ministers
Legislators aspiring for ministerial berths continued to make a beeline to meet chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, even as suspense continued on who would be chosen to take oath on Thursday. Among those who met Yediyurappa were senior leaders Aravind Limbavalli and Umesh V Katti among others.
Meanwhile, disgruntled MLAs led by Raju Gouda again met on Tuesday to discuss a future course of action if former MLA CP Yogeshwar is inducted into the cabinet.
Rumour suggests the list of new ministers will be released only on Thursday morning. It is learnt Yediyurappa is going about the exercise of finalising names cautiously and is keeping in mind all political equations to nip rebellion.
The BJP has reportedly directed all its legislators to be present in Bengaluru on Thursday.
2. We're Like Mini India: Bidar School Which Hosted 'Seditious' Play
Shaheen Urdu Primary School in Karnataka’s Bidar has found itself in the middle of a national controversy that is growing more problematic by the day. On Tuesday, 4 February, cops turned up for the fifth time in a week to investigate the charges of sedition against the school.
Being affiliated to a Muslim group, Shaheen Group of Institutions, has sparked concern among parents and staff that the school might be at the receiving end of prejudiced investigation. An FIR was registered after an ABVP member complained about a school play performance on 21 January, for ‘showing PM Modi in a bad light’.
However, school authorities said that almost 50% of students studying in the Bidar campus are not Muslim and that the school houses students from 23 states, calling it a ‘mini-India’.
Read the full report here.
3. BJP’s Hegde Denies Calling Gandhi-led Freedom Struggle a ‘Drama’
BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, on Tuesday, 4 February, denied calling Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle a “drama.”“All related media reports are false, I never said what is being debated over. It is an unnecessary controversy,” he said.
The issue has been referred to the party's disciplinary committee for further action, sources told ANI. The BJP on Monday, 3 February, issued a show cause notice to Hegde for his comments against Mahatma Gandhi, news agency PTI reported quoting the party's Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.
According to news agency ANI, speaking at an event in Bengaluru on 1 February, Hegde had asked how "such people" came to be called “Mahatma” in India.
Read the full report here.
4. Breathalysers Blow in Fear in the Wake of Coronavirus
With the growing coronavirus scare, breathalysers — used to detect the concentration of alcohol in a person's blood — may prove to be a challenge, by spreading the virus among people.
The virus is feared to spread through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person. The use of breathalysers under such circumstances can be highly unhygienic, and one of the ways for the virus to spread from person to person.
The Bengaluru city police have 472 breathalysers. However, it is not just the traffic police that use the units. Railway loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards have to blow into the machine with their palm on the scanner and eyes towards an iris reader, to mark attendance before taking control of a train, and also after completing the trip, putting them at the risk of getting infected with the virus.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Woman Accuses Cab Driver of Harassment
Police are on the lookout for a cab driver who groped a woman passenger on TC Palya Road in KR Puram on 1 February.
The woman claimed the incident occurred around 6.30pm when she was travelling from Hebbal to KR Puram. “On reaching TC Palya, the driver suddenly pushed his seat back and sexually harassed me. I shouted at him and threatened to file a police complaint immediately after the journey. Then he started apologising for the harassment. I have recorded him saying sorry and will furnish it as evidence,” she said in her complaint
Police identified the driver as Ram Mohan and he will be arrested soon.
