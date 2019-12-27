QBengaluru: State Plans to Fine Rioters; Scores of Women Slam CAA
1. Like UP, K’taka Plans to Fine Rioters for Damage
Taking cue from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka government is mulling over steps to ask alleged rioters to pay for the damage they inflicted on public properties in Mangaluru during the 19 December protest against CAA that later turned violent.
Revenue minister R Ashoka told reporters on Thursday that the government would soon decide on the move. A mob went on the rampage and attempted to loot arms from Mangaluru North police station, forcing cops to open fire that left two protesters dead.
Uttar Pradesh is the only state to have kicked off the recovery process by sending notices to 130 people for their alleged role in CAA protests, asking them to pay over Rs 50 lakh to avoid attachment of their properties.
2. Hundreds of Women Rally to Slam Citizenship Law
With a single declaration, Faruk Kaiser, a proud 80-year-old Bengalurean, made it clear that her identity and love for country were not up for discussion: “We were born here and want to die here.”
Kaiser was among hundreds of women who came together outside Town Hall on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and any possible policy or measure which appears to scrutinise one’s identity.
The women, many of whom arrived with children, strained their voices to raise slogans and waved the tricolour and placards with messages against CAA, proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in a strong display of public dissent. Elderly women were also present, braving the afternoon sun.
The two-hour demonstration had exclusive female participation, organised under the banner ‘Women India Movement’.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Kids With Disabilities Buried Neck-Deep in Goat Dung During Solar Eclipse
In a shocking incident, three children with disabilities in Kalaburagi district's Taj Sultanpur village were buried neck-deep in goat dung by their family members in the hope that doing so during a solar eclipse will cure them.
The incident came to light at 9 am on Thursday morning when activists working with the Janwadi Mahila Sangatane rushed to the spot to rescue the children.
A four-year-old child was unconscious by the time she was rescued while two other children, aged 8 and 11 were also buried neck-deep. "All the children rescued are currently being treated in a hospital. The children were buried in neck-deep due to a belief among the village residents that doing that during a solar eclipse will cure them of their physical problems," a police official at Gulbarga Rural Police Station told TNM.
4. Hindu Outfit Seeks to Ban New Year Parties on MG Road, Brigade Road
The Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti, a Hindutva outfit, whose members have been accused of killing journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, asking him to ban New Year celebrations on MG Road and Brigade Road.
The annual New Year celebrations in Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road is iconic and revellers from across the city come to part-take in the celebrations at midnight. These two prominent roads in the city, are closed for traffic and are turned into a pedestrian zone for the New Year walk.
The Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti, in a letter to Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, has requested the police to ban the celebrations, alleging that it is leading to “moral degradation of India’s youth”.
5. Man Held for Putting up Anti-CAA Posters
A man has been arrested for putting up anti-CAA posters at public places in central Bengaluru.
Night patrolmen from Ashoknagar police apprehended Basha Abubakar, 34, near the Neelasandra bus stop in the early hours of Monday. He was said to be putting up the posters on the compound wall of a school. Police said they acted on complaints from neighbours.
Police confiscated more than 30 posters in Kannada, English and Urdu containing slogans against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Abubakar was taken to the police station and booked under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. Further investigations are ongoing.
(Source: Deccan Herald)