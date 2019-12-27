QBengaluru: State Plans to Fine Rioters; Scores of Women Slam CAA

Taking cue from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka government is mulling over steps to ask alleged rioters to pay for the damage they inflicted on public properties in Mangaluru during the 19 December protest against CAA that later turned violent.

Revenue minister R Ashoka told reporters on Thursday that the government would soon decide on the move. A mob went on the rampage and attempted to loot arms from Mangaluru North police station, forcing cops to open fire that left two protesters dead.

Uttar Pradesh is the only state to have kicked off the recovery process by sending notices to 130 people for their alleged role in CAA protests, asking them to pay over Rs 50 lakh to avoid attachment of their properties.